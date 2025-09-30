Watch CBS News

Government shutdown likely as Senate fails to pass funding bills

The U.S. government is now one hour away from a shutdown, which appears increasingly likely. The White House budget office has already instructed federal agencies to begin implementing shutdown plans. Earlier in the evening, the Senate rejected two competing proposals—one from Republicans to extend current spending levels through mid-November, and one from Democrats to extend Affordable Care Act benefits and reverse Medicaid funding cuts.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue