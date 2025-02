Gov. Abbott reassures Texans on tariffs and trade war concerns: CBS News Texas exclusive The day after his State of the State address, Gov. Greg Abbott reassured Texans in an exclusive CBS News Texas interview. He compared potential higher tariffs and a trade war to previous tariff implementations during Trump's presidency, which did not harm Texas' economy. Abbott emphasized that tariffs are a strategic tool to secure borders and stop the influx of fentanyl and crime.