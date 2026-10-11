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Gov. Abbott criticizes Gina Hinojosa's voting record, claims she's trying to mislead Texas voters

Amid a very tight race, Governor Greg Abbott sharply criticized Democrat Gina Hinojosa's voting record and claimed she's trying to mislead Texas voters. The Governor said Hinojosa, a state representative from Austin, voted for a state income tax back in May 2019. The vote was for HJR 38, a proposed constitutional amendment to ban a state income tax. It passed the House by a margin of 100-42, allowing it to move forward. The State Senate also approved the measure, and it was overwhelmingly approved by voters that November, by a 76% to 24%. Hinojosa has denied voting for a state income tax.
2h ago (09:22)
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