Gov. Abbott confident Supreme Court will uphold Texas congressional maps despite gerrymandering ruli Gov. Greg Abbott said he is confident the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn a lower court ruling that blocked Texas from using its new congressional maps in next year’s elections. Two federal judges found substantial evidence the maps were racially gerrymandered, while a third dissented. Republicans argue race was not a factor, saying the maps were drawn for partisan advantage. Abbott said the ruling was wrong and believes the high court will side with the state.