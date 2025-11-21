Watch CBS News

Gov. Abbott confident Supreme Court will uphold Texas congressional maps despite gerrymandering ruli

Gov. Greg Abbott said he is confident the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn a lower court ruling that blocked Texas from using its new congressional maps in next year’s elections. Two federal judges found substantial evidence the maps were racially gerrymandered, while a third dissented. Republicans argue race was not a factor, saying the maps were drawn for partisan advantage. Abbott said the ruling was wrong and believes the high court will side with the state.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue