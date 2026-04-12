GOP battle for Texas Attorney General: State Senator Middleton and Central Texas Congressman Roy Aside from the GOP primary runoff battle for U.S. Senate in Texas, the other races generating a lot of buzz for the May 26 runoff are the Republican and Democratic contests for Texas Attorney General. The current attorney general, Ken Paxton, is leaving the office at the end of the year and is running for U.S. Senate. The Republican candidates, State Senator Mayes Middleton and Central Texas Congressman Chip Roy, are in a very contentious fight.