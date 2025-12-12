Glen Rose fights proposed power lines near Dinosaur Valley State Park Residents in Glen Rose are pushing back against an Oncor proposal to build 200‑foot transmission towers near Dinosaur Valley State Park, fearing the massive power lines would disrupt the park’s iconic prehistoric landscape. The area is known for its rare, visible dinosaur footprints embedded in limestone, a major draw that earned Glen Rose the title “Dinosaur Capital of Texas.” Local leaders ay the proposed routes threaten the natural views that make the park unique.