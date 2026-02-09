Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyer says she'll testify if Trump grants her clemency Ghislaine Maxwell, a longtime associate of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, invoked her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and refused to answer questions during a virtual appearance before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee on Monday. Her lawyer said she would be willing to cooperate with the panel's probe if President Trump grants her clemency, and would testify that the president is "innocent of any wrongdoing."