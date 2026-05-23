Gas prices, airfare surge as Memorial Day travel hits record levels AAA says 45 million Americans are traveling this Memorial Day weekend, with more than 39 million driving despite gas prices being about $1.38 higher than last year. GasBuddy projects the national average could reach $4.80 a gallon by Labor Day. Airfares are also up 21% due to rising jet‑fuel costs. Even with the price spikes, AAA expects a record number of travelers. TSA is preparing to screen millions through Monday, with waits at DFW Airport reaching about 25 minutes on Friday. Skies cleared after morning storms, improving flight conditions.