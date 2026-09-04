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Game of the Week: Waxahachie rallies past Coppell 27-24

Top-ranked Waxahachie rallied in the fourth quarter to beat No. 8 Coppell 27-24. Allen, North Crowley, and Denton Guyer also picked up wins in other high-profile North Texas matchups.
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