Frisco junior player gets once‑in‑a‑lifetime hit‑around with Ben Shelton A 15‑year‑old tennis player from Frisco got an unforgettable opportunity at the Nexo Dallas Open when he was asked to warm up No. 2 seed Ben Shelton before his match. The teen, ranked among the top U16 players in Texas, usually works as a ball kid but was invited to hit because Shelton needed practice against a left‑hander. Despite nerves about keeping up with a top‑ten pro, he said the experience boosted his confidence and strengthened his dream of playing professionally someday.