Fort Worth shopping cart ordinance takes effect Any Fort Worth retailer that has shopping carts off of their property may have to pay if they aren't picked up on time. The city says they will give businesses a 24-hour notice. After that, the shopping carts will be impounded and the business will have to pay $50 per cart to get them back. The goal, of course, is to eventually get rid of all of those abandoned shopping carts around the city.