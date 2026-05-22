Fort Worth police release video after two deadly weekend shootings Police in Fort Worth released body‑camera video and 911 calls from two deadly shootings that happened hours apart last weekend. Investigators first suspected a connection but later ruled the cases unrelated. One shooting, just after midnight Saturday, left a 25‑year‑old man dead; the footage shows officers’ final moments with him, and his family has since viewed the video. Both investigations remain ongoing as police work to determine what led to each incident.