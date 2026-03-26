Fort Worth museum packs classic cars and vintage toys — all for free A Fort Worth attraction is giving car lovers and vintage‑toy fans a surprise two‑for‑one experience. From the street it looks small, but inside it stretches across a massive space filled with classic vehicles and rare collectible toys. The entire museum is built from a single private collection that began with one antique toy truck bought at an auction in England in the 1980s. What started as a curiosity grew into thousands of pieces, now displayed for the public at no cost. Visitors are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes — it takes hours to see it all.