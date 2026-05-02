Fort Worth ISD hosts hiring fair amid state-led turnaround With the district now under Texas Education Agency management, Fort Worth ISD held a hiring fair Saturday as it works to rebuild its teacher workforce during the state‑ordered turnaround. Dozens of candidates met with principals and sat for on‑the‑spot interviews at the district’s Teaching and Learning Center. Officials said new leadership has put stricter hiring systems in place to ensure high‑quality teachers are brought in to support students as the district works to improve low test scores.