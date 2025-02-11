Fort Worth ISD considers closing over 20 schools amid declining enrollment Fort Worth ISD is considering a plan to potentially close more than 20 schools due to declining enrollment. The proposal includes closing 14 to 21 elementary schools and up to three middle schools. Additionally, six to eight elementary schools, up to three middle schools, and one high school are being considered for new construction. These numbers are recommendations and not finalized. A task force will review the proposal on Thursday.