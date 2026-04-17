Fort Worth honors students graduating with diplomas and career‑ready credentials With North Texas continuing to grow, Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker is highlighting efforts to prepare the region’s future workforce. Nearly 600 high school seniors were recognized this week for earning secondary credentials alongside their diplomas. Many will graduate with associate degrees, while others have completed apprenticeships or trade certifications that qualify them to enter the workforce immediately. Students say the programs have given them early experience in fields such as medical assisting, childcare and early learning.