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Fort Worth firefighters share new details after dramatic 20‑story crane rescue

Fort Worth firefighters are revealing more about the tense rescue of a crane operator stranded more than 200 feet in the air late last night. Cameras captured the heart‑stopping moment as a member of the department’s specialized tactical rescue team reached the operator atop the construction crane and safely lowered him to a nearby rooftop. Today, the department released additional images showing the complexity of the operation and the precision required to bring both men down without injury.
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