Former Texas campaign director for Biden discusses Senate race, Paxton and Talarico's campaigns Jane Hope Hamilton, former Texas statewide director for President Joe Biden's 2020 campaign, discusses the U.S. Senate race. According to the polls, the race between Rep. James Talarico and AG Ken Paxton is at a dead heat. "You have this group of people who are unaligned, like they're not necessarily Republican, and maybe that not necessarily Democrat, but they tend to default when they get into those voting booths to Republican, unless there's a reason not to."