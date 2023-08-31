Watch CBS News

Ford recalling 42k super duty F-250, F-350 trucks

Ford is recalling nearly 42,000 super duty F-250 and F-350 trucks. The recall is due to a left rear axle shaft that may break and increase the risk of a crash. If the shaft breaks, it can cause a vehicle to roll away even when the truck is in park.
