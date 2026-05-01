Five killed in Wimberley plane crash tied to Texas pickleball community Officials say all five people aboard a Cessna 421C were killed when the plane crashed overnight in Wimberley, outside Austin. The victims’ names have not been released, but the Amarillo Pickleball Club says several were traveling for a tournament. Investigators believe the aircraft was moving at high speed before crashing and catching fire in a wooded backyard. Neighbors reported hearing a loud crash that felt like an earthquake before running outside to see flames.