First Alert Weather Day for expected heavy rain early Tuesday morning North Texas got a cool start Monday morning, with temperatures ranging from the 40s to the 50s. It's a mainly dry start to the workweek, but by this afternoon we can't rule out a few passing showers as a disturbance moves across Central Texas. Better rain chances will be for areas west and south of the Metroplex. Looking ahead to Tuesday, showers and some rumbles of thunder return and likely will impact the morning commute. You'll need a jacket for Tuesday as temperatures struggle to get out of the 60s along with the umbrella. CBS News Texas has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday because the rain is expected to be disruptive to the morning commute.