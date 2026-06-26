“First Alert Jeff Ray Day” honors beloved meteorologist on his final broadcast Jeff Ray’s final broadcast at CBS News Texas turned into a celebration as colleagues declared it “First Alert Jeff Ray Day.” Between jokes about the heat and heartfelt reflections on his decades of work, the team shared how emotional the moment felt and how quickly the day arrived. They honored his career, expressed how deeply he’ll be missed, and cheered him into retirement. Ray admitted he’s been counting down for two years and teased that he has more to share about what comes next.