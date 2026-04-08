Federal judge sentences "ketamine queen" in Matthew Perry death investigation A federal judge has sentenced a woman prosecutors called the “ketamine queen” to 15 years in prison for supplying the ketamine that contributed to actor Matthew Perry’s death in 2023. She is the third person sentenced in the case, following two doctors who were previously convicted. One doctor received eight months of home detention and three years of supervised release, while another surrendered his California medical license. Perry was found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home, and federal prosecutors say the defendants played roles in the chain of illegal ketamine distribution that led to his death.