Federal agents say Dallas ICE shooter acted alone, driven by hate and intent to cause terror Federal officials say 29-year-old Joshua Jahn acted alone in what they are calling a targeted attack against ICE. Handwritten notes found after the shooting reveal Jahn’s motive: he wanted to cause terror, specifically aiming to harm ICE personnel. Though investigators confirm his hatred was the driving force, the source of that hate remains unclear. This marks the third attack on a North Texas immigration facility in three months, leaving the community grappling with the consequences.