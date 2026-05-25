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Family remembers LSU student killed in crash while traveling home to North Texas

Sherqueena Jackson said Friday evening, as she was waiting for her 19-year-old daughter, Courtney Hodge, to arrive, she got a call. "All I remember is just getting in my car and driving and people kept calling me, telling me to pull over. I wasn't in a condition to drive, and I was like, 'It's my baby. I got to get to her. She's scared. She's alone. She needs me. She needs to know that I'm my way to get her,'" said Jackson.
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