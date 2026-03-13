Families react as jury issues split verdict in Alvarado ICE facility attack case A federal jury delivered a split verdict in the case involving nine people accused of carrying out a Fourth of July attack outside the Prairieland ICE Detention Center in Alvarado. Prosecutors said the group planned the assault, setting off fireworks, vandalizing property and opening fire, injuring an Alvarado police officer. Defense attorneys argued the fireworks were part of a protest and disputed the government’s characterization of the incident. Family members of the defendants expressed shock as the verdicts were read.