Families mourn victims of Minneapolis shooting In Minneapolis, families of the two children killed in this week’s shooting at a Catholic church and school are speaking out. Fifteen students and three adults were also injured. Fletcher Merkel’s family remembered him as a loving child who enjoyed fishing, cooking, and sports. His father, Jesse Merkel, asked the public to remember Fletcher for who he was, not the act that ended his life. The family of Harper Moyski also released a statement honoring her memory.