Faizan Zaki, 13-year-old from North Texas, wins 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee Faizan Zaki won the 100th Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday night, defeating eight other finalists and earning more than $50,000 in cash and prizes. Faizan, 13, was a favorite to win this year's Scripps National Spelling Bee and was last year's runner-up.