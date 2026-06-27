FAA probes low‑flying 777 maneuver at Texas resort runway: "Stupid pilot tricks" A dramatic takeoff maneuver at a resort airfield near Austin is now under FAA investigation after a Boeing 777 cargo jet dipped one wing to within an estimated 25 feet of the ground during a test flight. Video shows spectators gathered as the jet banked sharply, prompting aviation experts to question the purpose and safety of the move, with one calling it an example of “stupid pilot tricks.” The aircraft’s owner says it expects a full and thorough review of the incident.