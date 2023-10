Eye on Politics: Oct. 19 In this week's Eye on Politics: Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 23, with property tax relief and billions of dollars in school bonds across North Texas on the ballot. Border security bills are making their way through the state legislature during this special session, but taxpayer subsidies for students to attend private school aren't moving yet in the House. Former President George W. Bush denounces Hamas and reaction to the Isreal war from students at one college.