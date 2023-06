Eye on Politics, June 23 In this episode of Eye on Politics (original air date: June 22), political reporter Jack Fink covers new developments in the two major stories that have gripped the Texas Capitol for nearly one month: the pending impeachment trial of suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton and the ongoing and bitter political standoff between Governor Greg Abbott, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, and House Speaker Dade Phelan over the most effective way to provide Texans property tax relief.