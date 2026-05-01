Experts warn consumers as demand for peptide therapies surges Peptide treatments — marketed for everything from weight loss to muscle recovery and anti‑aging — are growing in popularity, but experts say consumers need to understand what they’re using. Specialists explain that peptides are small chains that help cells signal functions like growth, metabolism, and healing. While they occur naturally in the body, many therapies use synthetic versions, and doctors caution that people should be informed and medically supervised as interest continues to rise.