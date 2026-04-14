Expert explains when to save — and when to splurge — on skincare A board‑certified dermatologist says consumers can save money on basic skincare products but should expect to spend more on items designed for deeper repair. Simple moisturizers that only hydrate and support the skin barrier don’t require high‑end formulas, she says, but products aimed at rebuilding collagen, repairing tissue or rejuvenating skin involve more complex ingredients and typically justify a higher price. Vitamin C serums are another category where quality matters and splurging can make a difference.