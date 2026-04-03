Excited CBS News Texas reporter Bo Evans kicks off Opening Day at Globe Life Field CBS’s Bo Evans returned to Globe Life Field for Opening Day, greeting fans, reconnecting with friends, and soaking in the atmosphere he calls “home.” He arrived early, buzzing with excitement, and spent the morning visiting familiar spots around the ballpark, chatting with fans, and celebrating the return of “Fridays at the Field.” His live shots highlighted the flags flying, the energy building, and the joy of being back at the ballpark.