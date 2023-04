Everman police chief reveals new details in timeline of disappearance of Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer gave an update Tuesday afternoon on the search for 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez Alvarez. Spencer said weekend searches did lead to the discovery of items, but it is unclear if they are related to this case at this time. Spencer also revealed data analysis shows the boy's disappearance likely occurred in late October 2022.