EU moves to require stricter age checks on social media platforms European Union officials are rolling out new age‑verification rules aimed at keeping children off social media platforms that require users to be older. The system would confirm a user’s age through a passport or national ID without sharing personal data with the platforms themselves. EU leaders say the measure gives parents and educators a stronger tool to protect kids, and warn that tech companies that fail to comply could face financial penalties. At least a dozen European countries are already setting or considering minimum age limits for social media use.