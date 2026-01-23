ERCOT issues weather watch; grid outlook remains stable With the winter storm just hours away, ERCOT has issued a weather watch, warning that cold temperatures will drive up electricity demand and could tighten reserves. While many Texans still fear a repeat of the 2021 grid failure, ERCOT says that specific type of system breakdown isn’t the concern this time. Current forecasts show projected power supply staying above demand through the weekend, though officials caution that conditions will be closely monitored as the storm unfolds.