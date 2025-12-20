Epstein document release draws backlash as hundreds of pages remain fully redacted Thousands of Justice Department documents tied to the Jeffrey Epstein case were released ahead of a congressional deadline. Still, much of the material is heavily redacted — including more than 500 pages that are completely blacked out. The records include handwritten grand jury notes, flight logs, and message pads. Lawmakers are criticizing the lack of transparency and calling for oversight hearings after the DOJ failed to release all required files, saying some information was withheld to protect victims.