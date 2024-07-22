Emotional first day in court for case against woman who claims to be Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' daug Jerry Jones’ attorneys filed the lawsuit based on an alleged breach of contract by Alexandra Davis, now 27, and her mother, Cynthia Davis. Jones claims to have paid more than $3 million to support Davis, well into her adult years, including her college education, rent, a Range Rover and international vacations. As a condition, the agreement said that the mother and daughter would keep the details of the settlement confidential and could not sue to establish that Jones is the father.