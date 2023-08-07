Education, technology leaders meeting to discuss school cybersecurity U.S. education and technology leaders will be meeting at the White House to try to tackle ransomware attacks on schools. Biden Administration officials will try to bolster cybersecurity and will also be creating a new counsel to better coordinate between the government and educational institutions in these types of emergency situations. According to the White House, at least eight states, including Texas, saw ransomware attacks last year and in some cases, sensitive information like medical or behavioral histories were stolen and released online.