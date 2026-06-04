East Texas museum discovers long‑overlooked painting is work of famed artist A painting that hung quietly for decades inside the Jefferson Historical Society and Museum in East Texas has been identified as a significant work by the renowned English landscape artist John Constable. The roughly 200‑year‑old oil painting, long admired for its distinctive blue‑green tones, textured brushwork, and expressive lighting, was recently authenticated, revealing its unexpected artistic value. Far from major galleries in London or North Texas, the museum is now giving the piece the attention it deserves.