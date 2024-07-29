Double meteor shower? 2 meteor showers peak and overlap this week Get ready for a meteor shower doubleheader. The Southern Delta Aquariid meteor shower is active from July 18 through Aug. 21, peaking in late July. This year, the next peak will be between July 29 and 30 and will coincide with a second, smaller meteor shower, the Alpha Capricornids. The latter is active from July 7 through Aug. 15 with a "plateau-like" peak happening on July 31, according to the American Meteor Society. The Delta Aquariids occur every year in North America's late summer. This year's peak activity happens early Tuesday morning, with an expected 15 to 20 meteors visible per hour in the Northern Hemisphere, under dark skies. Viewing should be even better in the Southern Hemisphere, the American Meteor Society says.