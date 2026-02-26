Dolly Parton Children’s Hospital unveiled in East Tennessee Dolly Parton has partnered with East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, which is now being renamed in her honor. In a video message, she said the new Dolly Parton Children’s Hospital reflects the values she grew up with in the Smoky Mountains — love, faith, music, and taking care of one another — and a shared commitment to compassionate, world‑class care. The announcement comes as new research highlights a sharp rise in heart disease among women, with more findings ahead on what’s driving the trend.