Doctors warn social media can harm kids as quickly as smoking Health experts are raising new alarms about the impact of social media on children, saying the risks are more serious than many realize. Some doctors compare its danger to smoking, noting that while smoking’s effects build slowly, social media can expose a child to traumatizing content or exploitation in seconds. In response to these concerns, many schools in the U.S. and Europe have implemented phone‑free environments to reduce exposure and improve student well‑being.