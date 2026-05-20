DFW gas prices near $4 as experts urge drivers to improve fuel efficiency Drivers can save money at the pump by maintaining good vehicle habits, as regular unleaded gasoline averages about $4.03 statewide and between $3.92 and $3.94 in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Basic steps such as keeping tires properly inflated, replacing dirty air filters, and ensuring the gas cap is secure can improve fuel efficiency, while behaviors like using cruise control, avoiding rapid acceleration, and reducing idling also help conserve fuel.