DFW cancellations surge as North Texas winter storm threatens major travel disruptions North Texans with weekend travel plans are being urged to prepare for major disruptions as the winter storm moves in. At DFW Airport, delays and cancellations are already climbing, with more than a thousand flights for tomorrow scrubbed in advance of the weather. Airlines, including American, say they’re tracking the storm closely, repositioning aircraft and crews, and issuing travel advisories as conditions worsen.