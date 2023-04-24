Watch CBS News

DeSoto ISD backpack ban takes effect

Students in 6th grade and above will not be allowed to have a backpack in DeSoto ISD schools for the rest of the school year. The district saus the ban will discourage unruly behavior that often happens at the end of the school year.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.