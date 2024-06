DeSoto breaks ground on Aquatic and Rec Center, "ARC" “Our new Aquatic & Recreation Center (ARC) is a transformational project that will enrich the lives of our residents while adding a vibrancy to our great city that will be noticed throughout the Metroplex,” said DeSoto Mayor Rachel L. Proctor. “It will bring together all generations of our community into one thriving location and will show all who join us just how unique, unified, and dynamic our city is!”