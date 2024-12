Dense fog advisory in effect for parts of North Texas until Thursday morning A dense fog advisory is in effect for parts of North Texas until 7 a.m. Thursday. Drivers should use caution, slow down, and use low-beam headlights. Showers are moving east, with drier conditions and patchy fog expected overnight as a cold front passes. Thursday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, with morning temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s and afternoon highs in the mid-50s.