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Dallas voters will decide on a record $6.2 billion Dallas ISD bond in May election, what it's worth

In May, Dallas voters will have an opportunity to decide on a bond election by Dallas ISD valued at more than $6.2 billion, a record amount in the State of Texas. If voters approve, they will agree to raise their property tax rate by one cent. It's estimated it will cost homeowners an extra $2.79 each month and an extra $33 annually with a home value of $500,000 after the $140,000 homestead exemption. The bond would build 26 brand new schools, renovate and modernize all campuses, remove the 700 remaining portable classrooms and upgrade security.
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